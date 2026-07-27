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Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Stock Price Up 9.7% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Immix Biopharma logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Immix Biopharma shares rose 9.7% to $9.35, with trading volume of about 286,775 shares—roughly 76% below average.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive: eight analysts rate the stock Buy, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $20.71; however, one analyst rates it Sell.
  • The clinical-stage biotech recently beat quarterly EPS expectations, reporting a loss of $0.18 per share versus the projected $0.19 loss, while institutional investors own 11.26% of the stock.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Immix Biopharma.

Shares of Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX - Get Free Report) shot up 9.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.35. Approximately 286,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,209,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Immix Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Immix Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Immix Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Immix Biopharma in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Immix Biopharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Immix Biopharma

Immix Biopharma Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $478.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.09.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immix Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immix Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMX. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Immix Biopharma by 233.3% in the first quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 416,594 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 291,594 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,331,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,158,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, TritonPoint Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immix Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Immix Biopharma NASDAQ: IMMX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel immuno-oncology therapies that target myeloid checkpoints. The company's approach centers on harnessing the innate immune system to promote anti-tumor activity, complementing established T-cell checkpoint inhibitors. By modulating key myeloid pathways, Immix Biopharma aims to overcome resistance mechanisms in solid tumors and broaden the scope of effective cancer immunotherapy.

The company's lead candidate, IMX-110, is a first-in-class combination therapy designed to activate macrophages and dendritic cells within the tumor microenvironment.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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