ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.12 and traded as high as $11.35. ImmuCell shares last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 8,689 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ICCC. Wall Street Zen upgraded ImmuCell to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ImmuCell in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

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ImmuCell Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $101.72 million, a PE ratio of -187.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 1.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Boekhorst Paul Francis Oliv Te acquired 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $75,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,779.65. The trade was a 81.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmuCell

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steadtrust LLC grew its position in shares of ImmuCell by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Steadtrust LLC now owns 56,770 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 25,070 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 24,303 shares during the last quarter. Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmuCell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ImmuCell by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,852 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ImmuCell by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,030 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation NASDAQ: ICCC is a biotechnology company that develops, manufactures, and markets immunological products and diagnostic assays designed to enhance animal health in dairy and beef cattle. Headquartered in Portland, Maine, the company focuses on supporting herd health management through its portfolio of passive immunology solutions and veterinary diagnostics.

The company's flagship offering, CalfGuard natural colostrum supplement, is formulated to promote the passive transfer of antibodies in newborn calves and reduce the incidence of neonatal diseases.

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