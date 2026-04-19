Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Immunic from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. D. Boral Capital cut Immunic from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. upgraded Immunic to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $5.64.

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Immunic Stock Performance

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. Immunic has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.51.

Immunic shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 27th. The 1-10 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Sunday, April 26th.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Immunic will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMUX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the third quarter worth $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Immunic in the third quarter valued at $52,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunic during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Immunic during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Immunic during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel oral therapies to treat chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases as well as certain cancers. The company's research strategy centers on small-molecule immunology, aiming to offer targeted treatments with improved safety and tolerability profiles. By modulating key signaling pathways within the immune system, Immunic seeks to address underlying disease mechanisms and achieve durable therapeutic benefits for patients.

Immunic's lead product candidate, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is an oral selective dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitor in Phase 2 clinical development for conditions including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease and relapsing multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

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