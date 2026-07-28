ImmunityBio (IBRX) Projected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect ImmunityBio to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $49.1970 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.07 million. On average, analysts expect ImmunityBio to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ImmunityBio Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBRX opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42. ImmunityBio has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at ImmunityBio

In other news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,802,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,085,969.44. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Christobel Selecky sold 159,478 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $1,438,491.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,064 shares in the company, valued at $316,277.28. This trade represents a 81.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 435,443 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,819 over the last ninety days. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in ImmunityBio by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,814 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,968 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 9.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,028 shares of the company's stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 23,168 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. D. Boral Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ImmunityBio

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.

Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.

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