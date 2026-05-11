ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. D. Boral Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research set a $12.00 price objective on ImmunityBio in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get ImmunityBio alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio Price Performance

Shares of IBRX opened at $8.51 on Monday. ImmunityBio has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The business's fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.02.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.07 million. On average, analysts expect that ImmunityBio will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ImmunityBio

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 165,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,691,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,925,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,989,665.25. This trade represents a 5.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christobel Selecky sold 25,000 shares of ImmunityBio stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock worth $2,934,500. Company insiders own 69.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunityBio News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ImmunityBio this week:

Positive Sentiment: ImmunityBio reported record Q1 2026 results, with net product revenue rising nearly 2.7x year over year to about $44.2 million, and management highlighted continued commercial growth for ANKTIVA. Article: ImmunityBio Reports Record Q1 2026 Results

ImmunityBio reported record Q1 2026 results, with net product revenue rising nearly 2.7x year over year to about $44.2 million, and management highlighted continued commercial growth for ANKTIVA. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s quarterly loss was larger than expected, but revenue came in above estimates, leaving investors focused more on the growth outlook than the earnings miss. Article: ImmunityBio (IBRX) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

The company’s quarterly loss was larger than expected, but revenue came in above estimates, leaving investors focused more on the growth outlook than the earnings miss. Neutral Sentiment: A separate market note said traders are watching a key FDA decision on Anktiva, which could be an important catalyst for the stock but adds regulatory uncertainty. Article: IBRX stock enters heavy catalyst phase

A separate market note said traders are watching a key FDA decision on Anktiva, which could be an important catalyst for the stock but adds regulatory uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms are advertising class-action lawsuits and lead-plaintiff deadlines, following allegations that ImmunityBio made misleading statements about Anktiva and drug-promotion claims after an FDA warning letter. Article: IBRX Lawsuit Alleges Company Allegedly Violated Drug Promotion Laws

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.

Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ImmunityBio, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ImmunityBio wasn't on the list.

While ImmunityBio currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here