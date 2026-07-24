Imperial Oil (IMO) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO - Get Free Report) TSE: IMO will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect Imperial Oil to post earnings of $3.61 per share and revenue of $10.9211 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Imperial Oil Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $128.83 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $139.44. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $121.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Imperial Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Imperial Oil's dividend payout ratio is 38.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Imperial Oil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $116.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Imperial Oil

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Oil

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,840,645 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $348,500,000 after purchasing an additional 895,117 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Imperial Oil by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,363 shares of the energy company's stock worth $161,172,000 after purchasing an additional 604,447 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Imperial Oil by 566.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,406,624 shares of the energy company's stock worth $127,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,698 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,082,938 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $93,468,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 932,425 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $84,565,000 after purchasing an additional 119,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company's stock.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil NYSEAMERICAN: IMO is a Canadian integrated energy company involved in the exploration, production, refining and marketing of petroleum and petrochemical products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Imperial has operated in Canada for well over a century and is one of the country's long-standing energy firms. The company is majority-owned by Exxon Mobil Corporation, which provides strategic and technical links to global upstream and downstream capabilities.

Imperial's operations span upstream activities—exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas and oil-sands resources—and downstream operations including refining, manufacturing of fuels and lubricants, petrochemical products, and retail distribution.

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