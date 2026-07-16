Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Impinj from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Impinj from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Impinj from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Impinj from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sylebra Capital Llc sold 12,105 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.36, for a total transaction of $1,541,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 782,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $99,715,620.48. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,124 shares of company stock worth $36,565,887. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 39.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of PI stock opened at $144.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.94. Impinj has a one year low of $87.36 and a one year high of $247.06.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $74.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.53 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.67%. Impinj's revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Impinj has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Impinj will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj's platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj's product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

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