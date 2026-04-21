Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Trading 6.4% Higher - Should You Buy?

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) traded up 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $120.70 and last traded at $120.0440. 117,763 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 656,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.86.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Impinj from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on Impinj in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Impinj from $255.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Impinj from $246.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $167.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Impinj

Impinj Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.51 and a 200-day moving average of $150.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -303.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $92.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $91.87 million. Impinj had a positive return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Impinj has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.130 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,292 shares of the company's stock worth $218,580,000 after purchasing an additional 393,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth about $55,216,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,259,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,893 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,192,000 after acquiring an additional 124,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1,880.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 128,624 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,382,000 after acquiring an additional 122,128 shares in the last quarter.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj's platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj's product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

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