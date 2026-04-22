Impinj (PI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $96.6290 million for the quarter. Impinj has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.130 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50. Impinj had a positive return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.The company had revenue of $92.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $91.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Impinj's revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Impinj to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Impinj Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of PI opened at $118.32 on Wednesday. Impinj has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $247.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.67 and a 200-day moving average of $150.51.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Impinj from $175.00 to $169.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Impinj from $255.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Impinj from $246.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Impinj from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Impinj from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $167.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Impinj

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj's platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj's product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

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