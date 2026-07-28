Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.89 EPS

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.89, FiscalAI reports. Incyte had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion.

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Incyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $118.87 on Tuesday. Incyte has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $120.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The business's fifty day moving average price is $107.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INCY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "market perform" rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Incyte from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Incyte from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $123.00 target price on Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $111.10.

View Our Latest Report on Incyte

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.5% during the third quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QTR Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company's stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in oncology and inflammation. Since its founding in 2002, Incyte has grown from a small research organization into a global enterprise, advancing a portfolio of internally developed and partnered assets. The company's research and development efforts center on small-molecule drugs and biologics that modulate critical signaling pathways implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases.

The company's flagship product is Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

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