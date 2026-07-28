Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Price Up 8.6% on Earnings Beat

Shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY - Get Free Report) shot up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $128.28 and last traded at $129.1450. 2,326,434 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 1,757,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.87.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.89. Incyte had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 26.71%.The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

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Key Incyte News

Here are the key news stories impacting Incyte this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results topped expectations. Incyte reported second-quarter revenue of $1.67 billion, up 37.7% year over year and above the $1.50 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS of $3.09 also exceeded the $2.20 consensus, compared with $1.57 a year earlier. Incyte Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Incyte reported second-quarter revenue of $1.67 billion, up 37.7% year over year and above the $1.50 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS of $3.09 also exceeded the $2.20 consensus, compared with $1.57 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Opzelura and oncology products drove growth. Opzelura sales surged 173% to $450 million, including a $246 million one-time, non-cash benefit related to the company’s CMS settlement. Hematology and oncology portfolio sales rose 69% to $222 million, while Jakafi and Jakafi XR sales increased 7% to $817 million. Opzelura and Cancer Portfolio Fuel Strong Quarter

Opzelura sales surged 173% to $450 million, including a $246 million one-time, non-cash benefit related to the company’s CMS settlement. Hematology and oncology portfolio sales rose 69% to $222 million, while Jakafi and Jakafi XR sales increased 7% to $817 million. Positive Sentiment: Incyte raised its 2026 sales outlook. The company increased full-year total net sales guidance to approximately $5.13 billion-$5.26 billion, citing the CMS agreement and product growth. It also expects 10 clinical data readouts during the second half of 2026, providing potential catalysts. Incyte Lifts Annual Revenue Forecast

The company increased full-year total net sales guidance to approximately $5.13 billion-$5.26 billion, citing the CMS agreement and product growth. It also expects 10 clinical data readouts during the second half of 2026, providing potential catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and momentum remain supportive. Zacks characterized Incyte as a strong value stock, while the shares have risen substantially and trade near their 12-month high. Why Incyte Is a Strong Value Stock

Zacks characterized Incyte as a strong value stock, while the shares have risen substantially and trade near their 12-month high. Negative Sentiment: Full-year guidance trails expectations. The $5.13 billion-$5.26 billion revenue outlook remains below the roughly $5.6 billion consensus estimate, potentially limiting upside despite the quarterly beat.

The $5.13 billion-$5.26 billion revenue outlook remains below the roughly $5.6 billion consensus estimate, potentially limiting upside despite the quarterly beat. Negative Sentiment: Pipeline and valuation concerns remain. Incyte discontinued a Phase 1 JAK inhibitor to focus on next-generation programs, reducing one development opportunity. Separately, an analyst downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold after its 93% rally, and the shares underperformed some peers despite gaining. Incyte Ditches Phase 1 JAK Inhibitor Incyte Rating Downgrade

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INCY. UBS Group increased their price target on Incyte from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "market perform" rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $111.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on Incyte

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Incyte by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 210,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $20,719,000 after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth $875,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5,218.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 596,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $58,950,000 after purchasing an additional 585,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 218,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $21,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,669 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm's 50 day moving average is $107.30 and its 200-day moving average is $101.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in oncology and inflammation. Since its founding in 2002, Incyte has grown from a small research organization into a global enterprise, advancing a portfolio of internally developed and partnered assets. The company's research and development efforts center on small-molecule drugs and biologics that modulate critical signaling pathways implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases.

The company's flagship product is Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

Further Reading

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