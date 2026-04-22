Independence Realty Trust (IRT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0308 per share and revenue of $167.2390 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 8.60%.The firm had revenue of $167.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Independence Realty Trust's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. Independence Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is 283.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRT. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,935,487 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $62,320,000 after purchasing an additional 420,682 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,678 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,139,216 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $20,153,000 after purchasing an additional 131,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,463 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 76,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company's stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that acquires, redevelops and manages multi-family communities. The company focuses on workforce housing, targeting Class A and B garden-style apartments in suburban and urban infill locations. Its core activities include sourcing value-add acquisitions, overseeing property renovations and delivering in-house property management services to optimize rental income and occupancy levels.

Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, Independence Realty Trust maintains a geographically diverse portfolio across several high-growth U.S.

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