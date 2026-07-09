Independent Bank (INDB) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.77 per share and revenue of $258.4150 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 17, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.02). Independent Bank had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $252.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of INDB stock opened at $82.27 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $80.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Independent Bank's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Independent Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Independent Bank from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INDB

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

In other news, Director Joseph C. Lerner sold 2,832 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $218,941.92. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,253,581.65. This trade represents a 14.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDB. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 233.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the bank's stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company's stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Group, Inc NASDAQ: INDB is a bank holding company headquartered in McKinney, Texas, that provides a range of financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank. Tracing its roots to the late 19th century, the company has grown from a single community bank into a regional financial institution serving individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. Independent Bank Group became a bank holding company in 1983 and expanded its footprint through organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

The company's primary business activities encompass retail and commercial banking, including deposit products, consumer and business lending and credit services.

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