Indivior (INDV) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Indivior to post earnings of $0.6540 per share and revenue of $272.64 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 16.85%.The firm had revenue of $358.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.62 million. On average, analysts expect Indivior to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Indivior Price Performance

Shares of Indivior stock opened at $33.39 on Thursday. Indivior has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INDV. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Indivior from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Indivior from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Northland Securities set a $50.00 price objective on Indivior in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Indivior from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Indivior

Insider Transactions at Indivior

In other news, Director Stuart A. Kingsley bought 940 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.86 per share, for a total transaction of $29,948.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $177,842.52. The trade was a 20.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indivior

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Indivior by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,368,996 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,425 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Indivior by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,371,534 shares of the company's stock valued at $228,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,639 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Indivior by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,659,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,532 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Indivior by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,647,179 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Indivior by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 4,200,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company's stock.

About Indivior

Indivior plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments for addiction and related mental health disorders. The company's portfolio centers on therapies designed to support individuals dealing with opioid dependence, alcohol use disorder and other behavioral health challenges. Its lead products include Suboxone® (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film and Sublocade® (extended-release buprenorphine) injection, both of which are approved in multiple markets to aid in opioid use disorder management.

Indivior was established in 2014 through a demerger from the pharmaceuticals division of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, inheriting decades of research and commercial expertise in addiction medicine.

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