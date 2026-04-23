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Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Indivior logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Analysts give Indivior an average Buy rating (five buys, one strong buy, one hold) with a one‑year average price target of about $39.33.
  • Indivior beat quarterly expectations, reporting EPS of $0.82 vs. $0.65 est. and revenue of $358M vs. $305.6M, while the stock trades near $33.39 and has a market cap of ~$4.07B.
  • Insider buying was reported (Director Stuart A. Kingsley bought 940 shares at $31.86), and institutional ownership is high at 60.33% after large stake increases from firms including Oaktree Capital.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.3333.

A number of research firms have commented on INDV. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Indivior from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Indivior from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Indivior from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $50.00 price target on shares of Indivior in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INDV

Insider Buying and Selling at Indivior

In related news, Director Stuart A. Kingsley bought 940 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.86 per share, with a total value of $29,948.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,842.52. The trade was a 20.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indivior

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Indivior by 2,241.6% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 257,785,398 shares of the company's stock worth $6,215,206,000 after acquiring an additional 246,776,273 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Indivior by 18.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,368,996 shares of the company's stock worth $79,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,425 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Indivior by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,371,534 shares of the company's stock worth $228,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Indivior by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,473,891 shares of the company's stock worth $196,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Indivior by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,659,281 shares of the company's stock worth $167,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,532 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Indivior Stock Up 3.6%

NASDAQ:INDV opened at $33.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.88. Indivior has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.02.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $358.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.62 million. Indivior had a net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 148.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Indivior will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Indivior Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Indivior plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments for addiction and related mental health disorders. The company's portfolio centers on therapies designed to support individuals dealing with opioid dependence, alcohol use disorder and other behavioral health challenges. Its lead products include Suboxone® (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film and Sublocade® (extended-release buprenorphine) injection, both of which are approved in multiple markets to aid in opioid use disorder management.

Indivior was established in 2014 through a demerger from the pharmaceuticals division of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, inheriting decades of research and commercial expertise in addiction medicine.

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Analyst Recommendations for Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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