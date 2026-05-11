Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Sets New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 73661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $7.40 price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ILPT

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Down 4.0%

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $521.65 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $116.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.82 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,573 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 49.08% of the company's stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust NASDAQ: ILPT is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating industrial logistics properties across the United States. The company specializes in modern distribution centers, cross-dock facilities and last-mile delivery hubs designed to support e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and third-party logistics customers. ILPT’s assets are characterized by high ceilings, ample loading docks and clear spans to accommodate a wide range of warehouse functions.

Formed as a spin-off from STAG Industrial, Inc in January 2022, ILPT commenced operations with a portfolio of strategically located facilities and a disciplined acquisition strategy.

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