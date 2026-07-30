Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.73, but opened at $8.07. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares last traded at $8.2940, with a volume of 73,662 shares changing hands.

Get ILPT alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital set a $11.50 price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.50.

View Our Latest Report on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $562.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.50. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $114.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Industrial Logistics Properties Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust's payout ratio is presently -48.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 163.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,725 shares of the company's stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 52,623 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.08% of the company's stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust NASDAQ: ILPT is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating industrial logistics properties across the United States. The company specializes in modern distribution centers, cross-dock facilities and last-mile delivery hubs designed to support e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and third-party logistics customers. ILPT’s assets are characterized by high ceilings, ample loading docks and clear spans to accommodate a wide range of warehouse functions.

Formed as a spin-off from STAG Industrial, Inc in January 2022, ILPT commenced operations with a portfolio of strategically located facilities and a disciplined acquisition strategy.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust wasn't on the list.

While Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here