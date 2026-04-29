Infineon Technologies (IFNNY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $4.4702 billion for the quarter.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 7.51%.The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. On average, analysts expect Infineon Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

IFNNY traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.65. The company's stock had a trading volume of 46,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $65.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a PE ratio of 70.59, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IFNNY shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Infineon Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Infineon Technologies

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG OTCMKTS: IFNNY is a global semiconductor manufacturer that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor and system solutions. The company's product portfolio includes power semiconductors and modules, microcontrollers and system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, analog and mixed-signal components, sensors and security controllers. Infineon's technologies are used to enable energy-efficient power conversion, electrification, connectivity and secure data processing across multiple end markets.

Infineon was formed as a spin-off from Siemens AG in 1999 and is headquartered near Munich in Neubiberg, Germany.

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