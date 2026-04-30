Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Still a Buy?

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,067,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the previous session's volume of 303,930 shares.The stock last traded at $67.04 and had previously closed at $64.90.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on IFNNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies Trading Up 3.1%

The company has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.83. The company's fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.65 billion. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies AG will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG OTCMKTS: IFNNY is a global semiconductor manufacturer that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor and system solutions. The company's product portfolio includes power semiconductors and modules, microcontrollers and system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, analog and mixed-signal components, sensors and security controllers. Infineon's technologies are used to enable energy-efficient power conversion, electrification, connectivity and secure data processing across multiple end markets.

Infineon was formed as a spin-off from Siemens AG in 1999 and is headquartered near Munich in Neubiberg, Germany.

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