Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sets New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.4812 and last traded at $64.16, with a volume of 13800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.04.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFNNY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IFNNY

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company's 50 day moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average is $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.83.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies AG will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG OTCMKTS: IFNNY is a global semiconductor manufacturer that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor and system solutions. The company's product portfolio includes power semiconductors and modules, microcontrollers and system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, analog and mixed-signal components, sensors and security controllers. Infineon's technologies are used to enable energy-efficient power conversion, electrification, connectivity and secure data processing across multiple end markets.

Infineon was formed as a spin-off from Siemens AG in 1999 and is headquartered near Munich in Neubiberg, Germany.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Infineon Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Infineon Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Infineon Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here