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InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Upgraded by Zacks Research to "Strong-Buy" Rating

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
InflaRx logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded InflaRx to “strong buy” from “hold,” while the broader analyst consensus stands at “Moderate Buy” with an average price target of $7.00.
  • Analyst price targets have recently risen, including HC Wainwright’s increase to $8.00 and Cantor Fitzgerald’s increase to $4.00, though ratings remain mixed, including a “sell” from Weiss Ratings.
  • InflaRx reported quarterly EPS of negative $0.09, beating estimates of negative $0.17. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company, and shares opened at $1.69 compared with a one-year range of $0.74 to $2.95.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IFRX. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on InflaRx from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on InflaRx in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of InflaRx from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $7.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IFRX

InflaRx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $1.69 on Monday. InflaRx has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFRX. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in InflaRx in the third quarter worth $3,316,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InflaRx by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,933,910 shares of the company's stock worth $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InflaRx by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,000 shares of the company's stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth $766,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company's stock.

About InflaRx

(Get Free Report)

InflaRx N.V. is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies targeting the complement system, with an emphasis on the complement‐1a (C5a) pathway. The company's lead product candidate, vilobelimab (IFX‐1), is a monoclonal antibody designed to selectively inhibit C5a, a potent pro‐inflammatory peptide implicated in a range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. InflaRx seeks to address high‐unmet medical needs by advancing treatments for conditions such as hidradenitis suppurativa, pyoderma gangrenosum and other rare and severe inflammatory disorders.

Vilobelimab has been evaluated in multiple Phase II trials, demonstrating proof of concept in reducing key inflammatory markers and improving clinical outcomes.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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