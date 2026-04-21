InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.1667.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on InflaRx from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of InflaRx in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of InflaRx in a report on Tuesday, December 30th.

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InflaRx Price Performance

NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.49. The business's fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. InflaRx has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $1.94.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of ($0.04) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InflaRx

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of InflaRx by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,053 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in InflaRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of InflaRx by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,951 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V. is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies targeting the complement system, with an emphasis on the complement‐1a (C5a) pathway. The company's lead product candidate, vilobelimab (IFX‐1), is a monoclonal antibody designed to selectively inhibit C5a, a potent pro‐inflammatory peptide implicated in a range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. InflaRx seeks to address high‐unmet medical needs by advancing treatments for conditions such as hidradenitis suppurativa, pyoderma gangrenosum and other rare and severe inflammatory disorders.

Vilobelimab has been evaluated in multiple Phase II trials, demonstrating proof of concept in reducing key inflammatory markers and improving clinical outcomes.

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