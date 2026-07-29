Information Services Group (III) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Status update results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $62.86 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Status update earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 9, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Information Services Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $61.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. On average, analysts expect Information Services Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Information Services Group Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of III stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.54 million, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Information Services Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on III. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Information Services Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $5.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on III

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of III. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,177,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 771,444 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 262,509 shares during the period. Rothschild Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $922,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC now owns 166,059 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 111,634 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc (ISG) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm specializing in digital transformation, sourcing strategies and technology-driven business operations. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, the company leverages deep market insights and data analytics to help clients optimize cost structures, accelerate growth and navigate complex technology landscapes. Since its founding in 2006, ISG has cultivated expertise across industries including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and the public sector.

ISG's core offerings include sourcing advisory, managed governance, market intelligence and research services.

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