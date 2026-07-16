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Infrastructure Stocks To Consider - July 16th

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Marvell Technology logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Five infrastructure stocks are highlighted as the most active names to watch: Marvell Technology, IBM, Nokia, Vertiv, and Astera Labs. The list was based on MarketBeat’s stock screener and recent dollar trading volume.
  • The article emphasizes that infrastructure companies are often seen as stable, long-term investments because demand for essential services like data networks, utilities, and transportation tends to be steady.
  • Each of the featured companies is tied to data center, cloud, AI, or communications infrastructure, showing that the sector’s growth is being driven heavily by digital infrastructure demand.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Marvell Technology, International Business Machines, Nokia, Vertiv, and Astera Labs are the five Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that own, build, operate, or maintain essential public assets and services such as utilities, transportation networks, energy pipelines, airports, roads, and communications systems. For stock market investors, these companies are often viewed as relatively stable, long-term investments because demand for infrastructure services tends to remain steady and can generate predictable cash flows. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

International Business Machines (IBM)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBM

Nokia (NOK)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOK

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Astera Labs (ALAB)

Astera Labs, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALAB

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Marvell Technology Right Now?

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

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