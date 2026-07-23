ING Group (ING) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ING Group (NYSE:ING - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect ING Group to post earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $7.0020 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 3:00 AM ET.

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ING Group (NYSE:ING - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. ING Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 27.68%.The business had revenue of $616.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. On average, analysts expect ING Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ING Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ING stock opened at $33.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85. ING Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ING Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of ING Group from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of ING Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ING

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ING Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ING Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $760,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,240 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 18,562 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in ING Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ING Group by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ING Group by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,534 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company's stock.

About ING Group

ING Group N.V. is a Dutch multinational financial services company headquartered in Amsterdam. Formed through the consolidation of Dutch financial businesses, ING operates as a banking and financial services group that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, large corporates and institutional clients. The company is organized under a two-tier governance model common in the Netherlands, with an Executive Board responsible for day-to-day management and a Supervisory Board providing oversight.

ING's principal activities include retail and direct banking, commercial and wholesale banking, corporate lending, transaction services and cash management, and a range of investment and savings products.

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