Ingersoll Rand Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Ingersoll Rand has a payout ratio of 2.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.2%.

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Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $84.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.17. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.63. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $68.07 and a 1-year high of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 7.54%.The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IR. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Evercore set a $84.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

Further Reading

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