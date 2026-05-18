Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Hits New 52-Week Low - Here's Why

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.01 and last traded at $70.75, with a volume of 49472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.35.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price target on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $93.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $81.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.46.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Ingersoll Rand's revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $1,193,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,528 shares in the company, valued at $350,894.88. This trade represents a 77.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 18,246 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $1,771,869.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,573,182. The trade was a 52.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 267,953 shares of company stock valued at $25,422,232 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 52,353,914 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,147,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,781 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,787,657 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,626,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110,668 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,791,309 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,726,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,476,801 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,543,017,000 after purchasing an additional 222,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,641,979 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,239,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company's stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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