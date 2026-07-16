Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Stock Price Up 6.5% - Here's What Happened

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $83.77 and last traded at $84.2990. Approximately 717,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,857,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.14.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered Ingersoll Rand from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $92.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 6.6%

The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.52.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 7.54%.The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio is 5.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company's stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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