Ingersoll Rand Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 7,737 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,889% compared to the average volume of 389 call options.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts: Sign Up

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.94. 1,387,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,837. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $68.07 and a 12 month high of $100.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,492 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $2,683,296.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 209,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,438,992. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IR

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ingersoll Rand, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ingersoll Rand wasn't on the list.

While Ingersoll Rand currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here