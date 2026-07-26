Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

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Several brokerages have weighed in on NGVT. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ingevity from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NGVT

Ingevity Stock Performance

NYSE:NGVT opened at $73.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.16. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.62.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a positive return on equity of 207.82%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ingevity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-5.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ingevity will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Terrance M. Dyer sold 496 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $33,971.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,202 shares in the company, valued at $493,264.98. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingevity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 85.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company's stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation, traded as NGVT, is a specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina. The company operates two primary business units: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Chemicals segment produces and markets specialty chemicals derived largely from wood and other natural feedstocks, including rosin acids, tall oil fatty acids and esters, as well as specialty petroleum resins. These products serve a broad range of industries, including paper, adhesives, coatings, oilfield drilling and consumer goods.

The Performance Materials segment develops and manufactures activated carbon products and composites for applications such as automotive emissions control, industrial air and water purification, and spill containment.

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