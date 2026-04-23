Ingram Micro (INGM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share and revenue of $12.7015 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Ingram Micro had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.18 billion. The company's revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ingram Micro to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ingram Micro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INGM opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.35. Ingram Micro has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ingram Micro announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingram Micro Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. This is a boost from Ingram Micro's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ingram Micro's payout ratio is currently 23.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INGM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ingram Micro from a "strong-buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ingram Micro from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ingram Micro from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ingram Micro

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingram Micro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ingram Micro by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,460 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. VARCOV Co. bought a new position in Ingram Micro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ingram Micro by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,663,257 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,834,000 after purchasing an additional 556,931 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Ingram Micro by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 51,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 27,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingram Micro by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,737 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro, headquartered in Irvine, California, is a global technology distributor and supply chain services provider. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker INGM, the company connects leading technology manufacturers, cloud providers and channel partners through an integrated portfolio of products and services. Ingram Micro's end-to-end solutions span product distribution, cloud enablement, e-commerce, logistics and lifecycle management, enabling customers of all sizes to bring new technology to market efficiently.

The company's offerings are organized across several core areas.

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