Ingram Micro (INGM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.73 per share and revenue of $13.8498 billion for the quarter. Ingram Micro has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.780 EPS. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Ingram Micro had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 0.66%.The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ingram Micro to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ingram Micro Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of INGM opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78. Ingram Micro has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The stock's 50 day moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23.

Ingram Micro Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Ingram Micro's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Ingram Micro's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingram Micro news, VP Augusto Aragone sold 50,000 shares of Ingram Micro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 150,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,408,624.50. The trade was a 24.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 5,167,069 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $150,000,013.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 177,466,319 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,151,847,240.57. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,227,069 shares of company stock valued at $151,765,013. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Ingram Micro

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingram Micro by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,126,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,719,000 after acquiring an additional 673,840 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ingram Micro by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,663,257 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,834,000 after purchasing an additional 556,931 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ingram Micro by 28.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,323,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,444,000 after purchasing an additional 293,562 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ingram Micro by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,266 shares of the company's stock worth $16,843,000 after purchasing an additional 482,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ingram Micro by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,737 shares of the company's stock worth $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on INGM shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ingram Micro from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Ingram Micro from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore set a $26.00 price objective on Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ingram Micro from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ingram Micro from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro Company Profile

Ingram Micro, headquartered in Irvine, California, is a global technology distributor and supply chain services provider. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker INGM, the company connects leading technology manufacturers, cloud providers and channel partners through an integrated portfolio of products and services. Ingram Micro's end-to-end solutions span product distribution, cloud enablement, e-commerce, logistics and lifecycle management, enabling customers of all sizes to bring new technology to market efficiently.

The company's offerings are organized across several core areas.

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