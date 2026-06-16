Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) VP Augusto Aragone Sells 50,000 Shares

Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (NYSE:INGM - Get Free Report) VP Augusto Aragone sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 150,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,408,624.50. The trade was a 24.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Augusto Aragone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Augusto Aragone sold 10,000 shares of Ingram Micro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

Ingram Micro Stock Down 2.6%

NYSE:INGM traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,789,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,808. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ingram Micro Holding Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.79.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Ingram Micro had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 0.66%.Ingram Micro's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingram Micro has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ingram Micro Holding Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingram Micro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Ingram Micro's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Ingram Micro's payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

Ingram Micro announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 2nd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Ingram Micro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingram Micro by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,914,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,637,000 after purchasing an additional 54,971 shares during the period. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingram Micro by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ingram Micro by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 929,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,971,000 after purchasing an additional 341,895 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingram Micro in the 4th quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Ingram Micro by 1,566.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,286 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 59,488 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingram Micro from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ingram Micro from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Ingram Micro from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingram Micro presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INGM

Ingram Micro Company Profile

Ingram Micro, headquartered in Irvine, California, is a global technology distributor and supply chain services provider. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker INGM, the company connects leading technology manufacturers, cloud providers and channel partners through an integrated portfolio of products and services. Ingram Micro's end-to-end solutions span product distribution, cloud enablement, e-commerce, logistics and lifecycle management, enabling customers of all sizes to bring new technology to market efficiently.

The company's offerings are organized across several core areas.

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