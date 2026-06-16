Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) VP Sells $300,000.00 in Stock

Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (NYSE:INGM - Get Free Report) VP Augusto Aragone sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 140,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,213,950. This represents a 6.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Augusto Aragone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Augusto Aragone sold 50,000 shares of Ingram Micro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00.

Ingram Micro Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE:INGM traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $29.32. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,789,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,808. Ingram Micro Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.09 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.07.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Ingram Micro had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.76 billion. Ingram Micro's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ingram Micro has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingram Micro Holding Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingram Micro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Ingram Micro's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Ingram Micro's payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

Ingram Micro declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INGM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ingram Micro from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ingram Micro from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ingram Micro from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ingram Micro

Institutional Trading of Ingram Micro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ingram Micro by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,618 shares of the company's stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingram Micro by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingram Micro by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 77,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ingram Micro by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,669 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ingram Micro by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period.

Ingram Micro Company Profile

Ingram Micro, headquartered in Irvine, California, is a global technology distributor and supply chain services provider. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker INGM, the company connects leading technology manufacturers, cloud providers and channel partners through an integrated portfolio of products and services. Ingram Micro's end-to-end solutions span product distribution, cloud enablement, e-commerce, logistics and lifecycle management, enabling customers of all sizes to bring new technology to market efficiently.

The company's offerings are organized across several core areas.

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