Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.4286.

INGR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Ingredion from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer cut Ingredion from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

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Ingredion Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:INGR opened at $102.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $94.44 and a fifty-two week high of $135.68. The stock's 50-day moving average is $100.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Ingredion's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-11.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Ingredion's payout ratio is currently 31.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 354 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 83.7% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 371 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company's stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company's product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

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