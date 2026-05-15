Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Shares Up 6.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 6.7% during trading on Friday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $100.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Innodata traded as high as $95.66 and last traded at $96.1510. 1,385,835 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,556,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.15.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INOD. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Innodata in a research report on Friday, April 10th. BWS Financial restated a "top pick" rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Innodata in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Innodata from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innodata has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.00.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stewart R. Massey sold 10,000 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $882,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,576,465.10. The trade was a 25.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ashok Mishra sold 242,901 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $21,897,525.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 95,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,580,386.85. This represents a 71.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 526,051 shares of company stock valued at $48,272,557 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Innodata News

Here are the key news stories impacting Innodata this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush raised its price target on Innodata to $100 from $80 and kept an outperform rating, reinforcing optimism after the company’s blowout quarter. Article Title

Wedbush raised its price target on Innodata to from $80 and kept an rating, reinforcing optimism after the company’s blowout quarter. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage continues to highlight Innodata’s strong Q1 results, with revenue up 54.5% year over year and earnings far above expectations, which supports the stock’s strong post-earnings momentum. Article Title

Recent coverage continues to highlight Innodata’s strong Q1 results, with revenue up year over year and earnings far above expectations, which supports the stock’s strong post-earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: One article argued that Innodata’s recent earnings may still be conservative, which supports the growth narrative but does not add a new immediate catalyst. Article Title

One article argued that Innodata’s recent earnings may still be conservative, which supports the growth narrative but does not add a new immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jack Abuhoff, COO Ashok Mishra, and directors Stewart Massey and Louise C. Forlenza all sold shares over the past several days, with total insider selling exceeding $24 million , which may make investors cautious after the sharp rally. Article Title

CEO Jack Abuhoff, COO Ashok Mishra, and directors Stewart Massey and Louise C. Forlenza all sold shares over the past several days, with total insider selling exceeding , which may make investors cautious after the sharp rally. Negative Sentiment: The concentration of insider selling could be seen as profit-taking after INOD’s big move, creating some downside pressure even though the company’s operating performance remains strong.

Institutional Trading of Innodata

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Innodata by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,840,491 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $141,847,000 after buying an additional 15,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,795 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,180 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $36,235,000 after acquiring an additional 19,484 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Innodata by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 583,239 shares of the technology company's stock worth $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 142,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Innodata by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 571,987 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,143,000 after acquiring an additional 42,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company's stock.

Innodata Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.56 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.47 million. Innodata had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 13.86%.The company's revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innodata Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc NASDAQ: INOD is a digital services and technology company that specializes in data engineering and artificial intelligence solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in East Brunswick, New Jersey, the company provides structured content and digital transformation services to publishers, media companies, legal and compliance organizations, and other information-intensive industries. Innodata's platform enables clients to convert unstructured text, images and multimedia into high‐quality, machine‐readable formats that support search, analytics and AI model training.

The firm's offerings include content enrichment, metadata management, taxonomy development, digital asset management and data annotation services.

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