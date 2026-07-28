Innospec (IOSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.06 per share and revenue of $457.25 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 6.38%.The firm had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Innospec to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Innospec Stock Performance

IOSP stock opened at $85.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business's 50-day moving average is $82.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.24. Innospec has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.14.

Innospec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a yield of 239.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Innospec's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $37,119,000 after buying an additional 202,325 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innospec by 8,176.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $16,147,000 after purchasing an additional 168,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Innospec in the fourth quarter worth $10,654,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Innospec by 72.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 306,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $25,796,000 after acquiring an additional 128,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $72,719,000 after purchasing an additional 114,179 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on IOSP. Wall Street Zen raised Innospec from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Innospec from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Innospec from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Innospec

About Innospec

Innospec Incorporated NASDAQ: IOSP is a global specialty chemicals company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. The company operates through three principal business segments: Fuel Specialties, Oilfield Services, and Performance Chemicals. In the Fuel Specialties segment, Innospec develops and supplies additives designed to enhance octane levels, improve combustion efficiency, reduce emissions and prevent deposit formation in gasoline and diesel engines. Its Oilfield Services division provides chemical technologies—such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and demulsifiers—to support exploration, drilling, production optimization and enhanced oil recovery operations.

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