INNOVATE (VATE) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($2.1843) per share and revenue of $251.70 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.70 million.

Get INNOVATE alerts: Sign Up

INNOVATE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VATE opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. INNOVATE has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $107.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.28. The stock's 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VATE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded INNOVATE to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of INNOVATE in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Research Report on VATE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VATE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in INNOVATE by 13.4% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,962 shares of the company's stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of INNOVATE during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of INNOVATE during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of INNOVATE by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,694 shares of the company's stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 14,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.28% of the company's stock.

About INNOVATE

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. The Infrastructure segment provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services, such as fabrication and erection of structural steel and heavy steel plate services, and large-diameter water pipes and water storage tanks; fabrication of trusses and girders; and 3-D building information modeling and detailing for commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider INNOVATE, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and INNOVATE wasn't on the list.

While INNOVATE currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here