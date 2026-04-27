Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $65.6410 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $66.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $55.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $59.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Innovative Industrial Properties's payout ratio is currently 193.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Compass Point raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $45.00.

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Institutional Trading of Innovative Industrial Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 288,056 shares of the company's stock worth $15,906,000 after purchasing an additional 200,652 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,131.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,509 shares of the company's stock worth $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 144,714 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,133 shares of the company's stock worth $21,101,000 after purchasing an additional 110,236 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,124 shares of the company's stock worth $24,112,000 after purchasing an additional 105,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $4,471,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators in the regulated U.S. cannabis industry. The company’s portfolio includes greenhouse facilities, indoor cultivation sites, processing and distribution centers, and other purpose-built properties designed to meet stringent regulatory and operational requirements. By structuring long-term net leases, Innovative Industrial Properties provides its tenants with capital to expand and modernize their operations while maintaining stable, predictable rental income streams.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Innovative Industrial Properties was the first publicly traded REIT in the medical-cannabis sector.

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