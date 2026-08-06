Innovative Solutions and Support (ISSC) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $23.9810 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.59 million. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 18.82%. On average, analysts expect Innovative Solutions and Support to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Down 1.2%

ISSC stock opened at $20.70 on Thursday. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $370.32 million, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,258 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 7,484.2% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC now owns 18,193 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,093 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ISSC. Zacks Research lowered shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Solutions and Support has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $16.25.

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Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc NASDAQ: ISSC is a provider of technology solutions and mission support services to U.S. federal government agencies, with a focus on defense, intelligence, and national security programs. The company delivers integrated program management, systems engineering, and advanced IT infrastructure support designed to enhance operational readiness and maintain secure, scalable environments for mission-critical operations.

Its core service offerings include systems integration, custom software development, data analytics, cybersecurity, and logistics management.

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