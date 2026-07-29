Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) Expected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Innoviz Technologies to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $16.3330 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 101.64% and a negative net margin of 181.46%.The company had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.50 million. On average, analysts expect Innoviz Technologies to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Innoviz Technologies Price Performance

INVZ stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.44. 1,377,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084,002. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77. The company has a market cap of $95.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.46. Innoviz Technologies has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $2.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 38,445.2% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,638 shares of the company's stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 257,967 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 522,239 shares of the company's stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 163,478 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 25,452.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,921 shares of the company's stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 295,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 97.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,534 shares of the company's stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 71,334 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INVZ. Wall Street Zen lowered Innoviz Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Innoviz Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $2.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INVZ

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. NASDAQ: INVZ is a developer of high-performance solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software designed to support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications. The company’s core business focuses on providing automotive-grade LiDAR hardware, along with software algorithms that enable accurate 3D mapping, object detection and environmental perception in real time. Innoviz’s technology is tailored for integration into passenger vehicles, commercial fleets and other mobility platforms seeking improved safety and autonomy.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Rosh Ha’ayin, Israel, Innoviz has emerged as a key supplier to leading global automakers and Tier 1 suppliers.

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