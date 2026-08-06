Innventure (INV) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Innventure (NASDAQ:INV - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.26) per share and revenue of $1.9690 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Innventure (NASDAQ:INV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. The company had revenue of ($3.52) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 million. Innventure had a negative net margin of 5,225.19% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. On average, analysts expect Innventure to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Innventure Stock Down 6.0%

Innventure stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37. Innventure has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $7.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on INV shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Innventure from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Innventure from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell" and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Innventure

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INV. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in shares of Innventure in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innventure during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Innventure during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Innventure during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Innventure in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company's stock.

Innventure Company Profile

Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

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