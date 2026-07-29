Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of Inogen, Inc (NASDAQ:INGN - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.38 and traded as low as $6.33. Inogen shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 134,787 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INGN shares. Freedom Capital raised Inogen to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inogen has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Inogen

Inogen Price Performance

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.58.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $85.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.35 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Inogen

In other Inogen news, EVP Boyer Jennifer M. Yi sold 10,938 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $72,190.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,257.40. This trade represents a 68.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inogen

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Inogen by 3.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,120 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Inogen by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,543 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Inogen by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,059 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,238 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,980 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company's stock.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc NASDAQ: INGN is a medical device company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of innovative oxygen therapy solutions. The company's core focus is on portable oxygen concentrators (POCs) designed to support patients with chronic respiratory conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Inogen's offerings aim to provide users with mobility and independence by reducing reliance on traditional compressed-gas cylinders and enabling oxygen therapy on the go.

Inogen's flagship product line, including the Inogen One family of portable oxygen concentrators, leverages proprietary flow technology to deliver continuous and pulse-dose oxygen.

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