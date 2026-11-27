Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL - Get Free Report) major shareholder Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 12,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $1,613,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,964,599 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,299,036,995.93. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 15,700 shares of Aflac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total value of $1,962,657.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 15,700 shares of Aflac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $1,962,343.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 15,600 shares of Aflac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $1,945,944.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 15,000 shares of Aflac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $1,884,300.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 19,500 shares of Aflac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $2,495,025.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 19,530 shares of Aflac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $2,498,863.50.

On Friday, November 13th, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 17,000 shares of Aflac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $2,162,400.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 12,900 shares of Aflac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total transaction of $1,638,171.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 13,000 shares of Aflac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total transaction of $1,649,570.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 113,611 shares of Aflac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $13,466,311.83.

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Aflac Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.00. The company had a trading volume of 802,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,871. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $105.76 and a twelve month high of $131.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The stock's 50 day moving average is $120.08 and its 200-day moving average is $117.19.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.63. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Aflac's previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Aflac's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Aflac from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $119.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aflac

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,093,787,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aflac by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,223,056 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $583,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,948 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,201,217 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $609,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,091 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $404,639,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Aflac by 22.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,268,209 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $358,555,000 after buying an additional 603,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company's stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated is an insurance holding company that provides supplemental health and life insurance. In the United States, its products include coverage for accidents, cancer and other critical illnesses, hospital stays, dental and vision care, disability, and life insurance. Many policies are offered through employers, as well as directly to individuals. In Japan, Aflac offers medical, cancer, and life insurance through its subsidiary, Aflac Life Insurance Japan. The company's business is concentrated in the United States and Japan, where it serves individuals, families, and employers.

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