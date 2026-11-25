Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL - Get Free Report) major shareholder Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 15,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total transaction of $1,962,657.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 49,977,399 shares in the company, valued at $6,247,674,648.99. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 15,700 shares of Aflac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $1,962,343.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 15,600 shares of Aflac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $1,945,944.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 15,000 shares of Aflac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $1,884,300.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 19,500 shares of Aflac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $2,495,025.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 19,530 shares of Aflac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $2,498,863.50.

On Friday, November 13th, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 17,000 shares of Aflac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $2,162,400.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 12,900 shares of Aflac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total value of $1,638,171.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 13,000 shares of Aflac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total value of $1,649,570.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 113,611 shares of Aflac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $13,466,311.83.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 55,000 shares of Aflac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $6,478,450.00.

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Aflac Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of AFL stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.66. 1,580,118 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,646. The stock has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $105.76 and a fifty-two week high of $131.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.14.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.63. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Aflac's previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Aflac's payout ratio is currently 35.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,232,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $551,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 38.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,137 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 6.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 226,666 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,337,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Finally, Defiance ETFs LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 13.0% during the third quarter. Defiance ETFs LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $101.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $119.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $119.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AFL

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated is an insurance company that provides supplemental health and life insurance to individuals and businesses. Its products are designed to help customers manage expenses that may not be covered by major medical insurance, including costs associated with accidents, cancer, critical illness and hospital stays. The company operates primarily in the United States and Japan. In the U.S., Aflac offers workplace benefits such as accident, disability, dental, vision and life insurance. In Japan, it provides products including cancer, medical and life insurance.

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