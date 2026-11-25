American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI - Get Free Report) insider Nuno Fernandes sold 12,756 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $533,073.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 71,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,224.25. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

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American Public Education Stock Performance

American Public Education stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $42.53. 122,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,002. The stock has a market cap of $774.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. American Public Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.47.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. American Public Education had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $169.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 2.70 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APEI. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Public Education from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of American Public Education from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on American Public Education from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Public Education presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $57.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APEI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Public Education

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 703,997 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Public Education by 6,500.0% in the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 660,000 shares of the company's stock worth $27,839,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in American Public Education by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 382,246 shares of the company's stock worth $16,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in American Public Education by 2.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,434 shares of the company's stock worth $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Public Education by 14.8% during the third quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 121,295 shares of the company's stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 15,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company's stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) is a provider of higher education through a portfolio of institutions that includes American Public University System, Rasmussen University and Hondros College of Nursing. Its offerings span online and campus-based programs in areas such as nursing and health care, business, technology, education and public service. American Public University System includes American Military University and American Public University. Founded in 1991 as American Military University, it delivers online programs to military-affiliated students, public-service professionals and other learners in the United States and abroad.

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