AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU - Get Free Report) insider Terry Briggs sold 6,138 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.19, for a total value of $473,792.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 49,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,822,140.04. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Terry Briggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Terry Briggs sold 7,484 shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $539,671.24.

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AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

Shares of AU stock traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $77.94. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,816,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,340. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.72. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $129.14. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $90.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. AngloGold Ashanti had a net margin of 32.63% and a return on equity of 39.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1250 per share. This is a drop from AngloGold Ashanti's previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. AngloGold Ashanti's dividend payout ratio is 6.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 16.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,254,867 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 324,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 42.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,155,919 shares of the mining company's stock worth $202,549,000 after purchasing an additional 641,825 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter worth $8,271,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,812,000. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Freedom Broker increased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $107.00 to $111.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $118.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AU

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti is a global gold mining company that explores for, develops and operates gold mines. Gold is its primary product, and the company also produces silver and other by-products at some operations. The company's operations and projects span Africa, Australia and the Americas. Its portfolio includes mines and development projects in countries such as Ghana, Tanzania, Guinea, Australia, Brazil and Argentina. AngloGold Ashanti was formed in 1998 through the consolidation of gold mining interests held by Anglo American in South Africa.

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