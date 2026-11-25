AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU - Get Free Report) insider Terry Briggs sold 7,484 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $539,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,927.52. This trade represents a 15.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Terry Briggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Terry Briggs sold 6,138 shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.19, for a total transaction of $473,792.22.

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AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AU traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,816,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,340. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.16 and a 200-day moving average of $95.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.72. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $129.14.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. AngloGold Ashanti had a net margin of 32.63% and a return on equity of 39.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.1250 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is a negative change from AngloGold Ashanti's previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. AngloGold Ashanti's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AU shares. Zacks Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Freedom Broker boosted their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $107.00 to $111.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a "strong-buy" rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.85.

View Our Latest Report on AU

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the mining company's stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 7.8% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,777 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the mining company's stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,601 shares of the mining company's stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti is a global gold mining company that explores for, develops and operates gold mines. Gold is its primary product, and the company also produces silver and other by-products at some operations. The company's operations and projects span Africa, Australia and the Americas. Its portfolio includes mines and development projects in countries such as Ghana, Tanzania, Guinea, Australia, Brazil and Argentina. AngloGold Ashanti was formed in 1998 through the consolidation of gold mining interests held by Anglo American in South Africa.

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