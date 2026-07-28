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Insider Buying: AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Director Buys $34,972.08 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Director Emilie Wrapp bought 3,432 AWF shares at an average price of $10.19, investing $34,972.08 and increasing her position by 143.42% to 5,825 shares.
  • AWF shares traded at $10.12, within a 52-week range of $9.85 to $11.43. The fund’s 50-day and 200-day moving averages were $10.19 and $10.33, respectively.
  • The fund announced a monthly dividend of $0.0655 per share, payable August 21 to shareholders of record August 6, representing an annualized yield of approximately 7.8%.
  • Interested in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund? Here are five stocks we like better.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AWF - Get Free Report) Director Emilie Wrapp purchased 3,432 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,972.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,356.75. The trade was a 143.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWF traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 119,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,585. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The business's 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 6,487.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,201,054 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $12,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,821 shares in the last quarter. Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,943,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,031,213 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 163,009 shares during the period. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,460,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,510,000.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund NYSE: AWF is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income, with a secondary objective of capital growth. The fund is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of global fixed-income securities designed to capitalize on opportunities in the high-yield credit market.

The fund primarily invests in a broad array of debt instruments, including corporate high-yield bonds, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, collateralized loan obligations, convertible securities, and other income-oriented instruments.

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