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Insider Buying: Anglo American (LON:AAL) Insider Acquires 4 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Anglo American logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Insider buying: Anglo American insider Duncan Wanblad bought 4 shares on April 14 at GBX 3,592 each (total £143.68) and previously bought 4 shares on March 16 at GBX 3,067 each (total £122.68), representing small personal purchases.
  • Current trading and valuation: Shares were trading up about 0.5% to GBX 3,599 midday, the company has a market cap of £38.56 billion and a negative P/E (‑10.91), with a 1‑year range of GBX 1,987.20–3,877.
  • Analyst sentiment: The consensus is a "Moderate Buy" with an average target of GBX 3,160 (four Buys and three Holds), while Citigroup recently upgraded to Buy and raised its target to GBX 4,500.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL - Get Free Report) insider Duncan Wanblad purchased 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,592 per share, with a total value of £143.68.

Duncan Wanblad also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 16th, Duncan Wanblad acquired 4 shares of Anglo American stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,067 per share, for a total transaction of £122.68.

Anglo American Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of LON AAL traded up GBX 19.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,599. The stock had a trading volume of 2,850,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,649,441. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.60. Anglo American plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,987.20 and a 1-year high of GBX 3,877. The company has a market capitalization of £38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,385.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,125.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Anglo American to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,300 to GBX 4,500 in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,200 to GBX 3,900 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,500 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 3,160.

Get Our Latest Report on AAL

About Anglo American

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American is a leading global mining company focused on the responsible production of copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients – future-enabling products that are essential for decarbonising the global economy, improving living standards, and food security. Our portfolio of world-class operations and outstanding resource endowments offers value-accretive growth potential across all three businesses, positioning us to deliver into structurally attractive major demand growth trends. Our integrated approach to sustainability and innovation drives our decision-making across the value chain, from how we discover new resources to how we mine, process, move and market our products to our customers – safely, efficiently and responsibly.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

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